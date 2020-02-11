Wood Borer Insect a Grave Threat to Athens’ Mulberry Trees

ATHENS – Some 300-350 mulberry trees in Athens have been decimated by the wood borer insect Xylotrechus chinensis and another 1,000 have been infected, municipal plant specialists said on Tuesday.

The trees line some of the capital’s major streets, such as Vassilissis Sofias Avenue, and were planted for their resilience and environmental benefits.

To address the problem, the municipality of Athens contacted the Agricultural University of Athens, the Benaki Phytopathological Institute and the Institute of Mediterranean Forest Ecosystems, all of which suggested what measures need to be taken.

Athens Deputy Mayor for Greenery and Lighting, Sakis Kollatos, spoke of “an environmental disaster” and stressed that “we are taking all initiatives to replace the affected trees, to stop the spread of the disease, and to share know-how together with the science agencies in Attica and the rest of the country.”