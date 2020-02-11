Greek Gov’t Is Proceeding with the Reduction of VAT on Drugs, Petsas Says

ATHENS – The government is proceeding with the reduction of VAT on drugs and services related to cancer, government spokesperson Stelios Petsas said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

An amendment has already been tabled in parliament by the Finance ministry in cooperation with the Health ministry.

On migration, he said that the policy has changed for the better protection of the borders, the speeding up of the asylum procedures, the increase of returns and the creation of ‘closed structures’.

Petsas noted that the government made a significant step in its plan “to close the current anarchic structures and create controlled closed structures.”

“Similar structures, next to the existing ones, will also be created on Leros and Kos, in lands owned by the Greek state,” he added.

“Strict regualations will apply on these facilities for the orderly operation and movement of migrants. The exit will be allowed only by card for a certain period of time and it will be prohibited in the evenings. Any violation of an internal rule of law will negatively affect the asylum claim and speed up the process of returning the offender. In addition, we are setting up a special registry of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to monitor the activity of hundreds of NGOs operating in the country,” he said.

Referring to the issue of lignite phasing out, he said:

“We all know that Western Macedonia and Megalopolis have been dependent on lignite for decades. Therefore, phasing out lignite use is not just a change in the means of production, but another model of life.”

He noted that the government understands the concerns expressed by locals, workers and organisations in the region and assured them that they are working on a new framework for sustainable development in the region, for a national program for a fair transition in the post-lignite era.

“We are next to local communities to support them with plan and solidarity in order to move forward, together. And not back,” he stressed.