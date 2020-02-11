Greek Regions of W.Macedonia and Arcadia Facing the Risk of Having Manchester’s Fate, PPC Chief Says

By ANA February 11, 2020

(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, file)

ATHENS – The regions of western Macedonia and Arcadia are facing the risk to have a similar fate to that of Manchester 35 years ago, PPC workers union president Giorgos Adamidis said in an open letter on Tuesday on the phasing out of lignite use in the regions.

“Whole cities in England turned into ‘industrial wrecks’, unemployment reached 60 to 70 percent. Some described it as a total social disaster. Alcoholism and depression in these areas skyrocketed,” Adamidis said.

He also added that PPC contributes to western Macedonia’s GDP with a perecentage that exceeds 40 percent. The transition from one production model to another in such a short period is extremely difficult if not impossible.

