KINAL Criticises Government’s Legislative Act on Requisition of Land

By ANA February 11, 2020

KINAL leader Fofi Gennimata. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – Movement for Change (KINAL) harshly criticised on Tuesday the legislative act introducing requisition of land and facilities for migration purposes.

“They (government) promised to solve the problems created by SYRIZA/ANEL, but they brought more problems. They promised decongestion and they brought further congestion. After trying to transfer the responsibilities to NGOs and the migrants/refugees now they are excercing their power in an authoritarian manner against local communities and local administration. They are dividing instead of uniting,” said the announcement.

