PM Mitsotakis: We Have Trust in the Greek Public Servant

ATHENS – “I am pleased to receive you for the second time in two days at the Maximos mansion to discuss matters referring to the public administration” said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the Interior Ministry’s leadership on Tuesday.

The prime minister said the talks focused on issues concerning northern Greece and the management of the public administration’s staffing.

“We have trust in the Greek public servant and we want to offer him more incentives and tools in order to do better his job”, said Mitsotakis.

On his part, Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos submitted the first six month’s review which included the historic change in the vote of Greeks Abroad.