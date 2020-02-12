Greek Group Tutoring Apokriatiko Family Glendi in Woburn, MA

WOBURN, MA – The students of Greek Group Tutoring (GGT: ggtutoring.com), an after-school Greek language enrichment program located in Lexington, MA, led the prayer at their Apokriatiko Family Glendi held on February 8 in Woburn, MA.

According to the GGT website, the program focuses on teaching the Greek language, culture, heritage, and traditions to children ages 5 through 15. Its educational philosophy embraces the belief that all children are capable of learning, and entitled to educational opportunities where curriculum is student-driven, meaningful, and motivating.

The teaching staff is comprised of Greek native speakers who hold degrees in education with years of experience teaching Greek to young children. The faculty strives to provide diversified and effective instruction to students of all abilities and backgrounds while nurturing a love of the Hellenic ideals, and fostering friendship among its students and GGT families. The GGT board consists of parent volunteers who collaborate with teachers to develop child-centered enrichment activities and events to supplement the curriculum and to expand the students’ interests, knowledge, and pride in learning about the Greek heritage and culture. Listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills are further developed through lessons in geography, history, music, art and mythology.

GG Tutoring, Inc. was formed under Chapter 180 of the General Laws of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and is applying for Section 501(c)(3) tax exempt status with the Internal Revenue Service.

More information is available online: https://www.ggtutoring.com/.