Archbishop Chrysostomos of Cyprus Back from the U.S.

NICOSIA, CYPRUS – His Beatitude Archbishop Chrysostomos of Cyprus returned to Cyprus after his ten-day stay in the United States for medical reasons, as TNH had reported. The Archbishop returned to his Archdiocese, where he was welcomed with great respect and emotion by his coworkers and the faithful.

On the morning of the following day, all the staff of the Holy Archdiocese, together with friends and acquaintances of Archbishop Chrysostomos, gathered at his office, where the Chancellor of the Archdiocese, Archimandrite Ioannis Ioannou, performed the Agiasmos Service (The Blessing of the Water).

The Archbishop said, “I thank God, my health is doing great. I do not hide the fact that I had difficulty accepting to go to the medical center, but I must admit that I was in good hands. The doctor, though Greek, is world-class. I can admit that the doctor is excellent. Even though a second surgery should have been performed, he managed to destroy all the tumors, even the one that was a focal point for the liver, which proved that the doctor was a great scientist. Again, thank God. So here we are again!”