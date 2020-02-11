Greek Wine Exhibition “Oenorama 2020” at the Zappeion Mansion

ATHENS – Over 2,000 wines from 300 wineries from Greece and abroad will participate in the wine exhibition “Oenorama” to be held between 7 and 9 March at the Zappeion Mansion in Athens.

The organisers expect over 10,000 visitors who will have the opportunity to taste the most expensive wines of the Greek vineyards.

Most interesting for the professional buyers will be the very small and new wineries that will be hosted at the hall of Wine Revelations of Oenorama as well as the wine bar with very rare wines.