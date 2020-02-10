Analysis: This is how History Is Written

The exclusive and extensive interview in last week’s edition of The National Herald by the leaders of the Friends of St. Nicholas organization, Michael Psaros and Dennis Mehiel was a historic one.

It informed our Church and the Greek-American Community in general but also the entire world that construction has resumed on the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center in Manhattan.

Responding to our question about when construction would restart, they said “construction has already …