Greek Foreign Min Meets with His Spanish Counterpart, Gonzalez Laya, in Madrid

MADRID – Greece and Spain will boost private investments and expand bilateral collaboration, Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias said at a joint press conference after meeting his Spanish counterpart, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, in Madrid on Monday.

Dendias said they discussed the migrant/refugee issue, as both countries are entrypoints into Europe, and the Greek minister briefed Gonzalez Laya about Turkey’s illegal memoranda signed with the Tripoli government which also undermine peace in the Arab country. “Spain and Greece are able to help” in a ceasefire in Libya, he said.

The two ministers discussed the accession of western Balkan states in the European Union, something Greece fully supports as long as the applicants meet requirements, he said, as well as regional collaboration initiatives between Greece and Spain.

Με την Ισπανίδα ομόλογό μου @AranchaGlezLaya. Συζητήσαμε για τις διμερείς σχέσεις 🇬🇷🇪🇸, το μεταναστευτικό, τις εξελίξεις στην Ανατολική Μεσόγειο και την ευρωπαϊκή προοπτική των Δυτικών Βαλκανίων. #Spain pic.twitter.com/HXecAY7Hjj — Nikos Dendias (@NikosDendias) February 10, 2020