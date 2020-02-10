Greek Police Crack Down on Cars Blocking Wheelchair Access

ATHENS – With Greek notorious for parking – or double parking – where they want, including on sidewalks, police in Athens and the port of Piraeus have started fining offenders blocking wheelchair access ramps at pedestrian crossings.

City officials said officers of the Hellenic Police (ELAS) and municipal police forces in the two cities carried out joint operations to locate violators who have been allowed to park in front of wheelchair points.

In downtown Athens on one day alone officers confiscated the license plates off 31 cars and had two vehicles towed for obstructing traffic as well as access to wheelchair ramps while in Piraeus earlier 49 violations were recorded, with 21 vehicles being removed.

The police said they plan to continue the campaign after receiving complaints about the cars keeping the handicapped from being able to cross streets.