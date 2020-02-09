US Consul General Stresses Need for Careful Moves on Transition to 5G Technology

THESSALONIKI – US Consul General in Thessaloniki, Gregory Pfleger, on Sunday stressed the need for careful moves on the issue of the transition to 5G technology.

Pfleger was speaking at the 2nd Thessaloniki Regional Forum held in Thessaloniki.

The US consul drew attention to the process of transition from 4G to a new digital environment and to 5G technology that will begin to ‘bind’ us all in new ways, and noted that the United States appreciates the fact that the Greek government and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis upholds principles and values common to both countries in dealing with such difficult issues.

He emphasized that it is not only the US but also the European Union that draws attention to this issue, referring to the common toolbox of mitigation measures agreed by the EU Member States to address the security risks associated with the development of 5G networks, the fifth generation of mobile networks.

Pfleger said that the United States does not consider that the risk can be sufficiently mitigated by limiting the role of an unreliable supplier to only certain parts of the network, explaining the US position on the issue. He welcomed, at the same time, the decisions that pave the way for reliable providers to come to Greece’s networks.

He also referred to the relationship that has developed between the United States and Greece, saying: The United States-Greece relationship is at a very high level right now. And because we have the confidence that the difficult period that Greece has gone through in the last decade is now behind us, we have confidence in the opportunities and dynamics of the digital economy and innovative sectors – especially here in northern Greece – and we trust the values and beliefs we share with our Greek partners, which make Greece such a reliable ally and leader in this region.