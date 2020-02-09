Greece to Participate in MWC 2020 in Barcelona

ATHENS – Greece aspires to be one of the leading players on the international stage of digital innovation and technology through its upgraded participation in the Mobile World Congress 2020, which will take place in Barcelona from 24-27 February 2020.

Ten Greek startups and more than 25 enterprises owned by Greek interests from the sectors of communications and digital technologies will participate in the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 to be held February 24-27 in Barcelona.

The Greek participation is co-organised since 2013 by the Hellenic Association of Mobile Application Companies (SEKEE) with the help of government ministries, the General Secretariat of Telecommunications and Post, the Hellenic Telecommunications and Post Commission, the General Secretariat for Research and Technology and Enterprise Greece and supported by a wide range of business and technology agencies in the framework of a comprehensive plan for the development of extroversion and attracting investments in the technology sector.

Greek companies will be presented in two national pavilions, one in the main hall of MWC and another in the startup sector “4 Years from Now”, while there will be individual pavilions was well.

Mobile World Congress attracts thousands of participants from around the globe and leaves a strong financial footprint of 250 million euros in the city of Barcelona. A total of 2,400 enterprises participated last year from 198 countries. MWC attracted 109,000 visitors and more than 3,500 journalists. The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) is the communications sponsor of the Greek delegation in the MWC 2020.