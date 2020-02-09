Greek PM Mitsotakis: Tender for North Road Axis of Crete in 2021

CHANIA, Crete – “I am committed to concluding the project of the North Road Axis of Crete (NRAC),” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at Chania, Crete.

He underlined that the tender for the project will be announced in 2021 while the latest studies pending from the Infrastructure and Transport and the Environment ministries will be submitted within six to nine months from today.

“The commitments I have made to Crete for the completion of major infrastructure projects will be realised. All the co-responsible ministers are well aware that the timetables we have set are very strict,” Mitsotakis stated, adding that the government is in contact with the European Union to secure funding.

He also noted that he has raised the issue to use profits from Greek bond holdings (SMPs and ANFAs) for that purpose.