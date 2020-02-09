No Consensus on Neoliberal Policy, SYRIZA’s Skourletis Says

ATHENS – “SYRIZA is determined to pursue a dynamic, documented opposition as defined by its anti-neoliberal programme,” its party central committee secretary, Panos Skourletis, said on Sunday in an interview with ‘Nea Selida’ newspaper.

Although he said that consensus could be built “if there are reasons”, he stressed that “a consensual attitude towards the neoliberal, anti-labor government policy could not be even imagined.”

He also said that there are areas of cooperation with the Movement for Change, such as the protection of first residence and the minimum wage.

Skourletis stressed the need for cooperation in national issues. However, he cleared out: “We are obliged to criticize the government when its handling does not help critical foreign policy issues.”