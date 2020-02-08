Foreign Ministry Celebrates Influence of Greek Language Globally

ATHENS – A campaign to promote Greek language and the influence it has had on other languages is being spearheaded by the Foreign Ministry, with a 1.5-minute video uploaded on Greek embassies abroad.

“Did you know you speak Greek?” will be uploaded on the ministry’s site on February 9 (Sunday), which Greece declared International Greek Language Day as of 2017. It will include people from around the world of various ages and backgrounds pronouncing words originating in the Greek language, in an effort to show how it is in daily use globally, not just among specialists.

To celebrate the day, all outgoing correspondence by the Greek Foreign Ministry to foreign embassies and international agencies in Greece between Feb. 9 and 15 will be addressed in the Greek language.