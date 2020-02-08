“Greece 2021” Committee on Greek War of Independence Centennial Presents Its Logo

ATHENS – Head of the “Greece 2021” committee on the bicentennial of the declaration of the Greek War of Independence (1821) Gianna Angelopoulos-Daskalaki presented the logo of the committee on Friday.

The logo shows a ribbon forming the number ‘2’ flowing through the ‘1’, standing for the -21 suffix of 1821-20121.

Στη μεγάλη διαδρομή των Ελλήνων οι σημαντικές στιγμές μας γίνονται ευκαιρίες 🇬🇷 Γιορτάζουμε – Οραματιζόμαστε – Συμμετέχουμε 🇬🇷▪ Πρότεινε τη δράση σου στο http://greece2021.gr #Greece2021 Posted by Greece 2021 on Friday, February 7, 2020

In a video filmed at the Acropolis Museum, committee chairman Angelopoulos-Daskalaki said the anniversary “is not simply history, but a great opportunity to escape daily reality, celebrate – as Greeks know best – and to remember where we started from; to realize where we stand and decide where we want to go.”

She noted that although “we each have different memories, lives and dreams, all of us make up Greece.”

As of today, the following links have been activated on the committee’s work:

– Official page of “Greece 2021”, at www.greece2021.gr

– Twitter, https://twitter.com/Greece_2021

– Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/Greece2021/

– Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/greece2021/ and

– YouTube channel “Greece2021”