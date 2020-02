NEW YORK – His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America was honored for his advocacy of Hellenism and Orthodoxy on February 6 at the 24th Annual Phidippides Award Dinner Gala by the Greek radio station Cosmos FM at Terrace on the Park.

Extensive reference was made to Archbishop Elpidophoros’ efforts on a number of key issues of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, most notably the resumption of work at St. Nicholas Church at the World Trade Center and also his efforts …