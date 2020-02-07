PM Mitsotakis: Greek Public Administration Is Changing for the Better

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday briefed the general directors in public administration who are, as he said, “ready to implement a significant part of the executive state’s reforms program,” as they have now been given the right of final signature once only available to ministers.

Mitsotakis was briefing the direcrors at the National Centre for Public Administration and Local Government.

In this context, Mitsotakis described a Greece that is “changing for the better, along with its public administration,” and he put strong emphasis on this administrative ability granted to general directors, which will render “inactive most of the old clientelistic system.”

Citing his own experience as minister, the premier said “public administration is staffed by an extremely experienced human capital,” with which the state can be reformed. “Look, I’m a prime minister of a country craving upgrading, but as a former minister of Public Reform as well, I am very well acquainted with the abilities of our state officials and remain extremely optimistic,” he noted.

Addressing the new general directors, he said that the new institution would allow among other things the public administration to carry out its duties without political interventions and provide continuity in ministries between governments. “As of February 8, every act is removed from ministerial offices and is assigned to public administration officials,” he said, stressing that “it’s time for political choices to meet with successful technochratic choices; it’s time to put aside party motives and let the state operate and acquire continuity.”

Mitsotakis concluded by saying, “Greece is changing, public administration is changing, and I hope that we are all changing for the better.”

Μία ακόμα μεταρρύθμιση του Επιτελικού Κράτους μπαίνει σε εφαρμογή. Αρμοδιότητες απομακρύνονται από τα υπουργικά γραφεία, αποδυναμώνοντας το πελατειακό σύστημα, και ανατίθενται στους λειτουργούς της δημόσιας διοίκησης, τους οποίους εμπιστευόμαστε απόλυτα. https://t.co/KIlkjvfS4L pic.twitter.com/xUillZj8jG — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) February 7, 2020