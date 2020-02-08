Welcome to The National Herald’s annual wedding insert!

2020 has definitely come in with a bang and the wedding trends of the new decade are no exception.

From event spaces to host your bridal shower or wedding (both throughout Greece and the United States), to incredible wedding planners, as well as inspirational ideas to help you make your special day truly unique, this special insert will serve as your ‘go-to’ guide for all things wedding related.

As always, this year’s insert includes something old (the Greek wedding ceremony traditions), something new (two specialty stores for our grooms to consider for their suits and tuxedos), and something different (renting luxury handbags for the big day).

While it can be the most exciting time for those who are newly engaged (or soon to be engaged!), actually planning a wedding can be very hectic. The plethora of information out there can be overwhelming – so we’ve done a lot of the hard part for you: the research. Nevertheless, always try to keep things in perspective!

Most of us come from (large) Greek families who would like nothing more than to help you plan your big day. Ask questions and ask for help when you need it! Ask a cousin, aunt or friend to do small things – like sending you ideas for bombonieres or doing some research as to what flowers are in season in the month you are planning your wedding. These small tasks can help you check things off on your ‘to do’ list and suddenly you’ll feel more and more relief as decisions are made.

Always remember to breathe! Whenever you’re starting to feel overwhelmed (both while planning as well as on the big day), take a step back for a moment and remember how truly blessed you are to have found ‘your person’, the one that you will spend the rest of your life with.

From all of us at The National Herald, we wish you all the best!