Cheers to Love in Paros

If you’re looking for the perfect island wedding in Greece, look no further than Fladakia Estate in Paros. Now run by the incredible Stella Manika – who spent 20 years in the corporate world before changing careers – Fladakia has it all: the history, the views, and most importantly, the organization to help you create the Greek wedding of your dreams.

The National Herald: Tell us a little bit about your name – what is its significance?

Stella Manika: ‘Fladakia’ comes from the original name of the place where the estate is located, as it was called during the old times. It was our beloved grandfather who originally thought of using this name for the estate and also for the label of our sweet red wine – which is quite famous in Paros. He was so proud to produce it in his own vineyard! Fladakia brings back memories, but even more importantly, represents the continuation of our grandfather’s dream!

TNH: Where is the estate located?

SM: Fladakia Estate is located on one of the most beautiful paradise islands of Greece…Paros! With a breathtaking view of the amazing blue color of our Aegean Sea, the estate is positioned just above the Golden Beach Bay, around 20 kilometers from the port of Parikia and the airport, respectively.

TNH: We read that you, as the owner of the estate, decided to leave the corporate world after 20 years. How does your previous experience help you on your new mission and career?

SM: Having travelled around the world on business, I have not only come across different people and circumstances – but have gotten to know different cultures and have come to understand their needs. This has been a huge asset for me. I always dreamt of a career shift – at the right time of course – so that I could somehow leverage the vast experience I had gained after working for multinational corporations for so many years. The corporate setting taught me the power of networking and how to plan and set goals, and instilled in me organizational skills necessary to run a successful business of my own.

TNH: What kind of events are hosted at the estate?

SM: At Fladakia, we have created a venue suitable for all types of events. It may be the perfect venue for an outdoor island wedding and/or christening – especially since there is an old chapel (St. Marina) on the property which is available for either religious or symbolic ceremonies. Even more, we host parties, kids’ activities, wellness workshops or retreats including yoga, pilates, and coaching sessions. We also organize wine tastings or cooking classes. The estate can also serve as the perfect location for team building activities or other corporate events.

TNH: What amenities does the estate offer?

SM: In collaboration with top quality vendors who are responsible for catering, bar and other services available upon request, the estate can accommodate any type of event – from a classic seated event for up to 200 people, to a more laid back cocktail function for 300 people or more. For a more lounge look and feel, people can relax and enjoy the view on our stone-built sofas decorated with soft cushions. We also have a newly built covered area offering shade while still maintaining the view of our majestic scenery.

Other facilities like a big parking area, spacious restrooms, as well as light and sound infrastructures suitable for parties are also available.

TNH: If a couple decides to get married there, what should they expect?

SM: They can expect what past guests have told us: “What a secret gem,” “I can see myself getting married in this magic place,” “What an amazing view,” “Incredible scenery, it makes me feel so peaceful.” Fladakia estate is all about creating moments and cherishing them forever. Share your story with us and let’s create a wedding to remember!