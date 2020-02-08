The Wedding Venue with History, Views and Exceptional Service

The Dyker Beach Golf Course (DBGC) is located in the southwest corner of Brooklyn with beautiful views of the Verrazano Bridge and the Atlantic Ocean. While it is well-known to golfers for its exhilarating (and difficult!) course, many people aren’t aware that this venue also provides extraordinary event services.

Recently renovated, the DBGC includes two catering halls (which can accommodate up to 600 guests – perfect for a big Greek wedding!), a full-service bar and grill, and a specially designed outdoor ceremony site. Its landmark brick facade creates an old world feel that transports you back to the countryside – even though you’ll only be just a few minutes from Manhattan. The National Herald had the opportunity to speak with Jim Gibson, the General Manager of the venue, and discussed how DBGC can serve as the perfect Brooklyn wedding venue for those looking for their fairytale wedding site.

The National Herald: What differentiates DBGC from other Country Clubs and Golf Courses?

Jim Gibson: At Dyker Beach Golf Course, we are one of a kind due to our breathtaking views that you will not find anywhere else in Brooklyn. Our venue sits on an 18-hole golf course so we have views of rolling hills, lush greenery, a floral garden, and the Verrazano Bridge – just to name a few. These views are ideal for beautiful backdrops for a couple’s memorable photos on their special day.

TNH: Is the DBGC a year-round wedding venue?

JB: Absolutely, whether a couple envisions a Budding Spring, Warm Summer Night, Colorful Fall, or Winter Wonderland Wedding, our venue is the perfect fit.

TNH: Does DBGC offer different wedding packages? What is your most popular one?

JB: Yes, our most popular package is our Premium Wedding Package – however we have more budget friendly ones as well.

TNH: Does DBGC provide a wedding coordinator? What are some of his/her responsibilities?

JB: Yes, when clients book their wedding with us, we provide them with a coordinator. The coordinator will guide and help the couple with any questions or concerns. This includes finding the perfect vendors and organizing their details leading all the way up to the day of their wedding.

TNH: Could you tell us a little bit about the Wedding Show Weekend at DBGC?

JB: The Wedding Show Weekend at Dyker Beach Golf Course is an event we hold annually to showcase our gorgeous venue. You meet our highly recommended vendors, taste our food, and more generally, have a day of fun. It’s open for all who are interested in attending and is perfect for those who want to mix and mingle with the experts in the wedding field. Our Wedding Show Weekend this year will be held on March 15, 2020 from 12:00-3:00 PM. You can register by sending an email to eventsales@dykerbeachgc.com.

TNH: What is the best advice you could give a bride-to-be?

JB: Stay organized and remember it’s all going to come together beautifully!