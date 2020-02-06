Varvitsiotis-Pyatt Praise Greece’s Role in EU’s Enlargement Process in Western Balkans

ATHENS – Greece’s merits as a regional ally of the US and its contributions to the EU’s enlargement in the western Balkans were praised by both US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt and Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis after their Thursday Athens meeting.

Pyatt tweeted that he “very much appreciated meeting with Alternate Minister Varvitsiotis today to discuss Greece’s leadership role in the Balkans, including its constructive stance on EU integration for North Macedonia and Albania, & the increasingly important role Greece has in the EU after Brexit.”

In a tweet on his personal account, Varvitsiotis said “it’s always great to meet [US Ambassador Pyatt]. We had an excellent discussion and a constructive exchange of views on EU enlargement issues regarding Western Balkans and US-Greek bilateral relations.”

Apart from emphasizing the boosting of US investments in Greece, Varvitsiotis also mentioned Greece’s hosting of a ministerial conference, with the participation of western Balkan partners and neighboring EU-Member states, on February 24 in Thessaloniki, in the context of the EU’s Enlargement Process.