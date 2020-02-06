Live: Open Event on the Health Initiative

ATHENS – Healthcare is more than treatment and cure. It is dignity, respect, and hope for those in need. This is our belief at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

This is what we strive to achieve: to improve health services for better lives: for everyone, everywhere.

Come join SNF and Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos for an engaging discussion on Thursday, February 6th, at 18:00, at the National Library of Greece, at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center.

Mr. Dracopoulos will be joined by Renzo Piano, architect of three new SNF hospitals to be built in Komotini, Thessaloniki and Sparta. The event will be followed by the seventeenth meeting of the Special Advisory Committee for the SNF Health Initiative, convening publicly for the first time.

We look forward to hearing everyone’s thoughts and questions throughout the event’s duration at www.SNF.org/Questions.

Watch videos of past events and explore other videos related to SNF’s grantmaking in our Multimedia section.