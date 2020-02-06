Rep. Maloney’s Response to Trump’s State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY), co-chair and co-founder of the Congressional Hellenic Caucus, released the following statement in response to the President’s State of the Union on February 4.

“Tonight’s State of the Union was yet another of example of this President failing to keep his promises and to be straight with the American people.

“Instead of keeping his campaign promises to ensure that all Americans have access to good, affordable health care, bring down the cost of prescription drugs, and protect those with pre-existing conditions; millions of Americans are without health insurance, the costs of prescription drugs continue to rise, and those with pre-existing conditions are at greater risk. All this as he and the GOP fight to entirely dismantle the ACA in the courts.

“Instead of keeping his campaign promise to invest billions in our nation’s crumbling infrastructure, he stormed out of bipartisan meetings on the subject.

“Instead of ‘Draining the Swamp’ and bolstering the middle class, he has given massive tax cuts to the wealthiest few, special interests and big companies while appointing a record number of former lobbyists to key policy making positions.

“And instead of putting ‘America First’ and protecting our democracy, he has put his personal, financial and political priorities ahead of our national security.

“But with all that said, I still believe the state of our union is strong because there are people all over this country fighting for the American people, to make this country a better, more equitable place for all who live here. As long as we keep fighting, I have hope.”