Why Learn Greek?

Greek—a language that ripples like water

and flashes like dancing flames. -Robert Payne

At a recent talk on teaching Greek in Ottawa, a member of the audience questioned the benefit of learning Greek. Why should non-Greeks or Diaspora Greeks of the second or third generation learn Greek, he asked. It doesn’t help them learn mathematics or chemistry, he added.

The question betrays a sadly narrow view of education as mere technical training. Why do we study literature, history, philosophy, religion, music? They don’t …