More than 170 Students Enrolled in Cairo Greek Cultural Centre to Learn Greek

CAIRO (ANA/ N. Katsikas) – More than 170 students enrolled in the classes of the Cairo Greek Cultural Centre this year in order to learn the Greek language.

This is the largest number of student enrollments in the Centre’s 17-year history since its establishment in 2003, said Christos Papadopoulos, the Centre’s director.

On February 6, the Cairo Greek Cultural Centre will celebrate the World Day of Greek Language with the students of its departments, who learn Greek as a foreign language.

The Cairo Greek Cultural Centre operates under the auspices of the Greek Embassy in Egypt and the Greek Community of Cairo.