5 Killed in Avalanche in Eastern Turkey; 2 Missing (Vid & Pics)

By Associated Press February 5, 2020

Emergency service members work in the snow around overturned vehicles, near the town of Bahcesaray, Van province, eastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. An avalanche slammed into a mountain road in the province, which borders Iran, wiping out a huge team of rescue workers sent to find two people missing in an earlier avalanche. (Yilmaz Sonmez/IHA via AP)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An avalanche hit a road in eastern Turkey, burying a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus, and killing at least five people, an official said Wednesday. Two other people are reported missing.

The avalanche occurred late Tuesday near the mountain-surrounded town of Bahcesehir, in Van province, which borders Iran.

Gov. Mehmet Emin Bilmez told reporters that the snow-clearing vehicle’s operator and six people inside the minibus survived. Rescuers were searching for the other two passengers, but their efforts were hampered by the weather conditions.

The state-run Anadolu Agency reported that the operator, Bahattin Karagulle, was trapped beneath the snow for some 25 minutes before he managed to break a window and escape. The agency quoted him as saying that he walked toward a village before he was picked up by a vehicle and managed to seek help.

Emergency service members dig in the snow around at least three overturned vehicles, near the town of Bahcesehir, in Van province, eastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Some dozens of rescue workers are missing after being hit by an avalanche while on a mission to find two people missing in a previous snow slide. The emergency services were called to a highway in near the mountain-surrounded town in Van province, which borders Iran, after an avalanche struck late Tuesday, burying a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus. (DHA via AP)
Emergency service members carry a casualty at the site of avalanche near the town of Bahcesehir, in Van province, eastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Dozens of rescue workers are missing after being hit by an avalanche while on a mission to find two people missing in a previous snow-slide. The emergency services were called to a highway near the mountain-surrounded town in Van province, which borders Iran, after an avalanche struck late Tuesday, burying a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus.(Yilmaz Sonmez/IHA via AP)
Emergency service members dig in the snow around at least three overturned vehicles, near the town of Bahcesehir, in Van province, eastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Some dozens of rescue workers are missing after being hit by a second avalanche while on a mission to find two people missing in a previous snow-slide that struck late Tuesday, burying a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus.( DHA via AP)
Emergency service members work in the snow around overturned vehicles, near the town of Bahcesehir, in Van province, eastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Some dozens of rescue workers are missing after being hit by a second avalanche while on a mission to find two people missing in a previous snow-slide that struck late Tuesday, burying a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus. (Yilmaz Sonmez/IHA via AP)
