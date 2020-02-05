Chief of Greece’s Bankrupt Folli Follie Wants Board Members Replaced

ATHENS – The main shareholder of bankrupt Greek jewelry and accessory retailer Folli Follie, who’s facing criminal charges, is reportedly seeking to remove the President and three members of the company’s board and replace them with other executives.

Dimitris Koutsolioutsos, accused of market manipulation, forgery, and forming a criminal organization, made the move two months after the country’s Capital Market Commission demanded the resignation of his son, former CEO Georgios Koutsolioutsos.

Sources who weren’t identified told Kathimerini that the plan will be presented to the board at an upcoming emergency meeting of Folli Follie shareholders and then to the commission overseeing the markets in Greece.

The same sources suggested that the move by Koutsolioutsos, who controls 35 percent of the jewelry retailer, is aimed at removing from the board executives who want to settle with the creditors while he wants to focus on keeping the company going.

The saga of Folli Follie has been dragging on for a couple of years even though the family which owns the business has repeatedly been investigated for allegations of wrongdoing with 16 executives in December, 2019 having charges brought forth.

The case concerns the forgery and use of fake bank statements in order to create inaccurate financial reports that misrepresented the real economic state of the company and its stock market profile.

Based on a lengthy investigation by prosecutor Yiannis Dragatsis, the actions concern members of the Koutsolioutsos family, the founders of the Folli Follie group, but also the firm’s executives between 2009into early 2018.

Dimitris Koutsolioutsos, his son Tzortzis and another four individuals are charged with running, forming and joining a criminal organization, including the head finance chief, and an employee of a subsidiary in Asia, as well as the company’s Greek financial director.

Six people, of which three are foreign nationals, stand accused of criminal forgery and Dimitris and Tzortzis Koutsolioutsos of morally instigating forgery, while 13 people face charges for manipulating stocks, including three members of the Koutsolioutsos family and the rest of the company’s board in 2016-2017.