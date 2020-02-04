Mitsotakis to Saudi TV: Greek Economy’s Improvement an Opportunity for Foreign Investments

DUBAI – Greece’s collaboration with Gulf countries extends beyond economic issues to the sector of security, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Al Arabiya TV in an interview during a tour that included Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In an interview from UAE that aired on Tuesday, Mitsotakis noted the improvement of the Greek economy and the opportunities it offers for investments. He also noted that “Gulf countries are geopolitically on the same path with Greece on several fronts.”

“Our collaboration extends beyond the economic sector to the sector of security, which is of concern to both Saudi Arabia and the UAE,” the premier said.

Among other issues, he noted Greece’s support for a prosperous and stable Libya, based on the Libyan people’s wishes, and underlined that “Greece supports regional stability, and is particularly concerned with developments in the East Mediterranean.”