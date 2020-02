Nikki Burdick had something on her mind. She was eager to get it out in the open. So right after a lunch that featured the best from-scratch split-pea soup I have ever tasted (it’s the ham bone that does the trick, she insisted), Nikki, my wife’s first-cousin, and I slipped into the cozy office of her spacious rancher in Clermont, Fla., on land where undulating fields of orange groves once flourished.

We settled in. Nikki, who grew up in Schenectady, N.Y., …