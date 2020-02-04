Cancer’s Biggest Enemy is Prevention, Says Greek PM Mitsotakis on World Cancer Day (Vid)

By ANA February 4, 2020

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis looks on during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Wednesday Jan. 29, 2020. (Benoit Tessier/Pool via AP)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized the significance of preventative awareness and the need to improve the fight against cancer in a televised statement on World Cancer Day on Tuesday.

“Today our thinking goes out to all our fellow citizens and their families who have fought and are fighting this battle. A battle that is always difficult, but often successful. I have experienced it too due to my mother’s struggle,” said Mitsotakis.

The prime minister stressed that “cancer has one big enemy: Prevention. A field in which our country, unfortunately, performs poorly, even though prevention and early diagnosis saves lives. The government and I consider prevention a top priority,” adding the importance of regular exercise, proper nutrition, low alcohol consumption and no smoking.

He also referred to the successful implementation of the anti-smoking law and how this “demonstrates how society can muster awareness on health issues and how it recognizes the dangers of active and passive smoking for public health.”

“Today, we are taking a new step in the same direction. The bill on the National Prevention Program is already in public consultation. Soon it will be state law bearing the name of a leading physician and visionary politician, Spyros Doxiadis,” concluded Premier Mitsotakis.

