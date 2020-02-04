Greek Minister Meets with UEFA President in Switzerland

BERN – Greek Minister of State George Gerapetritis met with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin in Switzerland, and invited him on behalf of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to visit Greece and contribute technical know-how for the restructuring of professional football in the country.

Gerapetritis also met with the European football governing body’s other officials to request their help in a plan to restart professional Greek football, on a new footing.

In earlier statements, president of the world football body (FIFA) Gianni Infantino had said that governments understand the educational role football plays for societies, and said that anyone trying to do something illegal and contravening rules would be expelled.