Dennis Mehiel and Michael Psaros, Chairman and Vice Chairman of Friends of St. Nicholas, Speak Exclusively to TNH

BOSTON – The construction the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine has already resumed according to Dennis Mehiel and Michael Psaros, chairman and vice chairman, respectively, of Friends of St. Nicholas, who spoke to The National Herald during an exclusive and extensive interview.

They also said that “the net cost” to complete the Church, interior and exterior, is $42 million, and they spoke about the fundraising efforts that are underway.

When we asked if any financial irregularities took place during …