US Embassy Official Talks about Investments with Thessaloniki Mayor

THESSALONIKI – The United States wants to retain the dynamic of the progress achieved in its relations with Greece, especially in northern Greece, Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Athens David Burger said after meeting with Thessaloniki mayor Konstantinos Zervas at the city hall on Monday.

Burger noted the American investments in northern Greece including Cisco, Pfizer and Deltoid, adding that more US companies would travel to the area within the next frew months to examine opportunities for investments.

US interest in northern Greece focuses in energy issues and their prospects at regional level, he added, revealing that two funding organizations would visit Thessaloniki to explore options for investments and programs in the region.