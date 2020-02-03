Tsipras Starts Laconia Tour, Meets with Oil Producers in Southern Greece

SPARTI, Greece – SYRIZA leader paid a visit to the olive oil cooperative of Petrina in Laconia prefecture on Monday, the first stop of a tour of the Peloponnesian area, on Monday, and discussed issues related to government subsidies.

At the cooperative, which was the first to be established in Greece (1915), Tsipras said that the market price for oil had dropped by nearly 15 percent, and Greece needed to examine why countries with lower-quality oil had a greater distribution in international markets. He criticized the government for not supporting the sector and for the agriculture minister saying that market corrections would resolve several long-standing issues.

Tsipras said his party would query the Agricultural Ministry on emergency support for oil producers.