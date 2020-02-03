Athens International Airport Hosts Exhibition “Toys-Toys-Toys!”

ATHENS – The Athens International Airport ‘Eleftherios Venizelos’, following its long-standing and successful cooperation with the Benaki Museum, hosts the exhibition ‘Toys-Toys-Toys!’ drawing on the collections of the Benaki Toy Museum.

The exhibition, which began on Friday 17 January, will last until Sunday 28 June 2020 and is hosted in the exhibition ‘Art & Environment’ area, located at the departures level of the airport, entrance 3.

Toys from the Benaki Toy Museum collections travel airport visitors to countries both distant and near. Dolls with local costume, toys handmade or industrially produced, transport toys and traditional toys alike introduce themselves and take us on a journey from the 19th to the late 20th century. At the end, we come to the conclusion that toys, apart from their recreational character, are part of the mosaic of history and the evolution of human civilization.

The journey begins with the world map as backdrop. Pictures of toys invite the traveller to identify their country of origin, while dolls dressed in colourful costume introduce their place of origin.

The video, produced by AbFab Productions, offers the visitor a quick tour of toys beloved by children and adults from all corners of the earth, awakens memories and stimulates knowledge as airplanes, cars, boats and spaceships merrily carry us all the way to the moon!