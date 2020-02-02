Attica Hotels Woes Grow: Too Many Rooms, Airbnb Competition

ATHENS – Just as Greek hotels were rebounding from a near decade-long economic and austerity crisis and benefitting from record tourism seasons, they’ve been hit with a glut of rooms and sharp challenges from short-term rental sites, led by Airbnb.

That’s cutting into their profit margins, said Kathimerini in a report on the growing plight even as more high-end hotels have opened in Athens and luxury resorts for the rich and super-rich blossoming around the country.

The problem is most acute in the Greek capital and surrounding region of Attica with so many rooms springing up at the same time there’s too many even for the hordes pouring in, especially in the summer.

Arrivals at Athens International Airport in 2019 hit 25.7 million passengers, up 1.4 million or six percent from the previous year, the paper said, although that coincided with a 2.2 percent drop in hotel occupancy and 1.4 percent in revenues per available room average.

The Athens-Attica & Argosaronic Hotel Association said every month in 2019 showed a drop in hotel occupancy rates up to 8.8 percent at one point as more tourists and visitors preferred rooms, apartments and homes on the short-term rental sites.

Airbnb conversions of apartments in Athens, especially around the valued area near the Acropolis as well as the gritty anarchist-dominated neighborhood of Exarchia, filled with grimy, graffiti-covered buildings has taken over areas, driving out long-term renters in favor of transients and spiking rental rates across the city.

The local hotel association and the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels said the number of rooms in the center of Athens jumped 7 percent from 2015-19, by 3 percent in eastern Attica, by 1 percent in southern Athens and by 5 percent in northern Athens, the paper’s feature said.

At the same time the number of properties registered on Airbnb as short-term rentals in Greece soared to 91,200 in February, up 25 percent from a year earlier, according to figures Airbnb supplied Kathimerini.

From June 2018 to May 2019, Airbnb and HomeAway were offering 170,542 properties for short-term rental on their platforms, a giant jump from a year earlier, said a study by the Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation (INSETE.)