Greek Parliament President Opens Croatian Photographer’s Exhibition

ATHENS – President of Greek Parliament Constantine Tassoulas on Friday inaugurated the photo exhibition of Croatian photographer Marko Vrdoljak titled “The Beauty of Croatia”, at the parliament building, on the occasion of Croatia assuming the Presidency of the Council of the European Union on January 1.

Tassoulas opened the exhibition in the presence of Croatian Ambassador Aleksandar Sunko and said that “the motto of the Croatian Presidency is ‘A strong Europe in a world of challenges’.”

“Our relations with Croatia are best described by the fact that we are both countries on Europe’s eastern edge, two countries linked both geographically and historically.”

According to parliament’s announcement, Tassoulas said that “Croatia is a country which has made significant progress in less than 30 years,” and he emphasized that Croatia “has made significant strides towards its democratization and has joined the North Atlantic Alliance and the European Union.”

Speaking in Greek, the Croatian ambassador said that “it has been our wish to bring the country holding the EU presidency, Croatia that is, closer to the Greek public by means of these photographs.”

The exhibition will be shown at the Greek parliament building for ten days only.