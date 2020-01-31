Greek-American Adam Skelos Requests Finishing Jail Sentence in Halfway House

NEW YORK – According to new courts documents, “Adam Skelos is asking a judge to allow him to finish out his sentence in a halfway house,” the New York Post reported.

“I am requesting a recommendation for nine to twelve months of placement so that I can rebuild my life,” the 37-year-old Skelos wrote to Manhattan federal court Judge Kimba Wood in a letter made public on January 30, the Post reported.

Skelos has served over a year of his four-year sentence on charges which included conspiracy to commit extortion and solicitation of bribes and gratuities, the Post reported.

He took in salaries from “no-show jobs set up for him by his disgraced and now estranged father,” former Republican New York State Senator Dean Skelos, the Postr reported, adding that “the elder Skelos is serving out his own sentence for corruption.”

The reason behind Adam Skelos’ request to serve the remainder of his sentence in “a residential re-entry center or halfway house,” is not known at press time, since three of the court documents’ pages are sealed, the Post reported.

Judge Wood has not yet made known any intention to make such a recommendation for Skelos to the Bureau of Prisons which makes the final decisions on the placement of inmates, the Post reported, noting that Skelos, currently at the Federal Correctional Institution Danbury, is due for release on June 4, 2021.