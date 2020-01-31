Public Schedule of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros Jan. 31 – Feb. 4, 2020

NEW YORK – The public schedule of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros from January 31 to February 4 follows:

Fri., Jan. 31, 2020

11: 00 a.m.

National Philoptochos Executive Board Meeting

126 E 37 Street, NYC

3:00 p.m.

New Year’s Traditional Vassilopita cutting for the Consulate General and the Permanent Mission offices of the Republic of Cyprus

15 W 38th St, 11th Fl., NYC

6:00 p.m.

Gala Dinner of the American Friends of the Bethlehem Foundation

Lotte New York Palace Hotel, NYC

Sat., Feb. 1, 2020

10:00 a.m.

Three Hierarchs Awards of Excellence Ceremony

Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, NYC

6:00 p.m.

Archieratical Great Vespers with the Rite of Monastic Tonsure of George Giavris

Greek Orthodox Church of St. Demetrios, Elmhurst, Ill.

Sun., Feb. 2, 2020

8:00 a.m. Orthros – 9:30 a.m. Archieratical Divine Liturgy

Ordination to the Diaconate of George Giavris

Greek Orthodox Church of St. Demetrios, Elmhurst, Ill.

Mon.- Tue., Feb. 3-4, 2020

Direct Archdiocesan District Clergy Syndesmos Pre-Lenten Retreat

Washington Retreat House, Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C.

Mon., Feb. 3, 2020

3:00 p.m. – Archbishop’s Welcome Address

Tue., Feb. 4, 2020

12:00 p.m. –Lunch with the Dean of Theology Fr. Mark Morozowich

and Provost Aaron Dominguez of the Catholic University of America

Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C.