Public Schedule of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros Jan. 31 – Feb. 4, 2020

NEW YORK – The public schedule of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros from January 31 to February 4 follows:
Fri., Jan. 31, 2020
11: 00 a.m.
National Philoptochos Executive Board Meeting
126 E 37 Street, NYC
3:00 p.m.
New Year’s Traditional Vassilopita cutting for the Consulate General and the Permanent Mission offices of the Republic of Cyprus
15 W 38th St, 11th Fl., NYC
6:00 p.m.
Gala Dinner of the American Friends of the Bethlehem Foundation
Lotte New York Palace Hotel, NYC
Sat., Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Three Hierarchs Awards of Excellence Ceremony
Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, NYC
6:00 p.m.
Archieratical Great Vespers with the Rite of Monastic Tonsure of George Giavris
Greek Orthodox Church of St. Demetrios, Elmhurst, Ill.
Sun., Feb. 2, 2020
8:00 a.m. Orthros – 9:30 a.m. Archieratical Divine Liturgy
Ordination to the Diaconate of George Giavris
Greek Orthodox Church of St. Demetrios, Elmhurst, Ill.
Mon.- Tue., Feb. 3-4, 2020
Direct Archdiocesan District Clergy Syndesmos Pre-Lenten Retreat
Washington Retreat House, Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C.
Mon., Feb. 3, 2020
3:00 p.m. – Archbishop’s Welcome Address
Tue., Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 p.m. –Lunch with the Dean of Theology Fr. Mark Morozowich
and Provost Aaron Dominguez of the Catholic University of America
Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C.