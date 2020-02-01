Greece to Begin Procedures for Exploitation of 10 Regional Ports

ATHENS – The Greek government has launched procedures for the development and exploitation of 10 large regional ports in the country, according to an announcement on Friday.

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and Shipping and Island Policy Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis called Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) to immediately begin the relevant procedures after analysing the evaluation surveys conducted by HRADF for each of the ports of Alexandroupolis, Kavala, Volos, Rafina, Elefsis, Lavrio, Igoumenitsa, Corfu, Patras and Heraklion.

The two ministers expressed the government’s political will for the Fund to proceed with the selection of an advisor to launch international tenders.

In an announcement, the ministries said that following this procedure each port will become a pole of local growth with multiple benefits in terms of attracting investments, creating jobs and raising commerce on a regional level. The country will also benefit both economically, with higher public revenue, and geostrategically with the increase of international trade through Greece.