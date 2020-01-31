Striker Edinson Cavani Is Staying at PSG This Season (Vid)

PARIS – Edinson Cavani is staying at league leader Paris Saint-Germain for the rest of the season, after which he will be available on a free transfer.

Cavani wanted to leave because of a lack of games since the arrival of striker Mauro Icardi, but a move to Atlético Madrid fell through.

PSG reportedly rejected an offer of 15 million euros ($16.5 million) for Cavani, who turns 33 on Feb. 14. The hard-working Uruguay forward is PSG’s record scorer with 198 goals, and his contract runs out in June.

“We couldn’t reach an agreement with anyone,” PSG sporting director Leonardo said Friday. “At one point we started negotiations but we couldn’t reach an agreement.”

Leonardo also said Juventus changed its mind about signing left back Layvin Kurzawa, who was close to joining the Italian champions.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said Cavani can challenge Icardi — who has scored 17 goals in 24 games since joining on a season loan from Inter Milan — for a place in the team.

“Competition for places is a good thing. It’s good in a club like PSG,” Tuchel said Friday ahead of Saturday’s home game against Montpellier. “There are worse situations in life than staying at PSG. I think he will start feeling well soon. He needs to get his rhythm and confidence back.”