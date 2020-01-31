Germany Declines to Comment on Greek Plans for “Floating Fence” to Deter Migration

BERLIN – The German government has only heard of the Greek government’s plans for floating fence to secure its maritime borders against migration from the media and does not wish to make any comment, German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said on Friday.

Seibert noted that, based on the information at his disposal, the European Commission had made a statement on this issue as the custodian of the Treaties, which meant that it came under its purview. “On the part of the German government, which does not have its own information, I have no reason to comment,” he added.

German interior ministry spokesperson Steve Alter, on his part, when asked whether this was an effective method for guarding the borders, replied that he was not aware of the thinking behind Athens’ plan, while underlining that Germany does not use similar methods to guard its own borders in the North or Baltic Seas. “Aside from this, however, it is our principle to not comment on measures taken by other countries,” added Alter, clarifying that he was unaware if either the interior ministry or the German federal police had discussed such measures or whether Athens has discussed them with Frontex.

By ANA/ F. Karaviti