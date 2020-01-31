The SNFCC is Long on Offerings for the Shortest Month

ATHENS – The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre (SNFCC) continues its strong start to 2020 with yet another exciting monthly program of events for all ages.

Daily from February 3, visitors can take an audiovisual journey through the stages of Pablo Picasso’s creative process, unfolding the artist’s sketches and trying to change the colors of a painting through touch. On February 11, the SNFCC and the Canada-based Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics are celebrating the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, giving 150 students the opportunity to talk with women who have built careers in science and technology.

This month, the SNFCC will continue to reverberate with music. On February 9, Michalis Synanidis and The Unlimited Shrimp meet Martha Frintzilla as part of the Jazz Chronicles series. On February 10, a top performer of Antonio Vivaldi’s work, Romina Basso, meets the musicians of the Friends of Music Symphony in a special recital in Stavros Niarchos Hall. Moreover, Parabases, the SNFCC Reader’s Theater, will continue, and the dynamic SNFCC Sessions are set to return. And of course, the SNFCC yet again invites one and all to celebrate the Greek holidays of Carnival and Clean Monday with music, dancing, and exciting activities for young and old alike.

All events take place either with free admission or accessible tickets thanks to the exclusive support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).