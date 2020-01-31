The Senate on Trial

In the coming weeks, the Senate will be on trial. I refer to its confirming or rejecting the charges by the House of Representatives that President Trump has abused his presidential powers and obstructed Congressional oversight. How the Senate conducts itself will profoundly affect future Congressional norms regarding impeachment and other oversight powers of the Congress.

All members of the House are elected every two years. The majority elected in 2018 has passed impeachment charges against the president, albeit on a …