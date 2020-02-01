Going on in Greek-American Community

JANUARY 31 and FEBRUARY 1

LOS ANGELES – The Lady of Ro, starring the acclaimed Greek actress Fotini Baxevani will be presented on Friday, Jan. 31 and Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Los Angeles. Co-sponsored by the Center for the Art of Performance (CAP) at UCLA and the UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture, the performance is also held under the auspices of the Secretariat of Greeks Abroad, which supports remarkable initiatives addressed to the Greek diaspora. Both UCLA performances will take place at the historic Freud Playhouse, 245 Charles E Young Drive East in Los Angeles, 8 PM. More information and tickets are available online: https://cap.ucla.edu/calendar/details/the_lady_of_ro2.

FEBRUARY 3

MANHATTAN – Peter Douskalis’ EP release show Culture Crisis takes place live at The Bitter End, 147 Bleecker Street in Manhattan, on Monday, Feb. 3, 9-10 PM.

Composer and guitarist Douskalis will be joined on stage by Gary Schreiner on piano, Jon Epcar on drums, Steven Walker on guitar, and Dave D’aranjo on bass.

Tickets are $10, available at the door. More information is available online: www.peterdouskalis.com.

FEBRUARY 6

RICHMOND, VA – Discover Greece’s holistic side at Yia Mas, Greek Herbs for Wellness on Thursday, Feb. 6, 6:30 PM. Join us at Our Life by Stella’s, 1010 Lafayette Street in Richmond, for a workshop-meets-mezze hour to learn about Greek herbs and how to incorporate them into your wellness routine. Space is limited for this event, we recommend purchasing a ticket in advance. Tickets are $20, available online: yia-mas.com.

FEBRUARY 6-9

SARASOTA, FL – St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 7671 N. Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota holds its 35th Annual ‘Glendi’ Greek Festival, February 7-10. Enjoy Greek food and pastries, guided church tours, marketplace, and Yiayia’s Attic Treasurers. Entertainment includes live Greek music and dancing and Kids Adventure Zone. Raffle for Mercedes Benz GLC300 or C300. Admission: Adults: $4, Children under 12: Free. Free parking on-site and off-site with shuttles available from Church of the Trinity, 7225 N. Lockwood Ridge Rd (1 mile north of St. Barbara’s). Hours: Thursday, Feb. 6, 4-9 PM; Friday, Feb. 7, and Saturday, Feb. 8, 11 AM-9 PM, Sunday, Feb. 9, noon-6 PM. More information is available by phone: 941-355-2616 and online: stbarbarafestival.org.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 815 N.E. 15th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, holds its annual Greek Festival, February 6-9. Enjoy traditional Greek foods, Greek music, traditional Greek dancing by all the Palazakia and Kamaria dancers; an indoor marketplace full of vendors and an outdoor area for kids with carnival rides, games, and other children’s activities, and much more. Hours: Thursday, Feb. 6, 5-10 PM; Friday, Feb. 7, and Saturday, Feb. 8, 12-11 PM; and Sunday, Feb. 9, 12-7 PM. More information is available by phone: 954-467-1515 and online: fortlauderdalegreekfestival.org.