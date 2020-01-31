Mitsotakis Slams Tsipras for Doublespeak on Greece-US Defense Agreement

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis launched a fierce critique against main opposition Syriza party for deciding to vote against the ratification of the Greece-US defense agreement, addressing a Thursday plenum session, pointing out to party leader Alexis Tsipras the agreement is the fruit of his government’s negotiations with the United States.

Addressing Tsipras, he said “you both reached and implemented this agreement. (…) So who are you trying to fool?”

“I went to the US and used inter-party agreement as proof of the country’s stability in foreign policy choices,” Mitsotakis said, “and when I returned from the US I suddenly hear Syriza saying that it cannot vote for the ratification of the agreement because something changed and Greece will appear too predictable.”

“I told the US it’s good to be predictable. You were unpredictable in the first half of 2015, and we saw where that led us. Predictability is an asset in foreign policy,” the premier said.

Addressing Tsipras’ comments about society’s concerns, Mitsotakis said, “There is widespread concern in society, about both refugee-related issues and also about the country facing a surge in foreign policy issues. But there is also a sense of optimism and trust.”

Elaborating on the foreign policy, Mitsotakis then said that “ten days ago, I received a letter from the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (…) where he writes that the US remains committed to supporting Greece’s prosperity, security and democracy.”

“I do not remember you, Mr Tsipras, receiving such a letter in your own days (as prime minister). The last time we received such a letter from a US Secretary of State was in 1976. You also received a letter from Mr. Trump congratulating you on the Prespes agreement,” he told Tsipras. “We are building on your own political choices, which you now revoke.”

Notwithstanding Tsipras’ “unpredictable attitude,” the prime minister said “how about being unpredictable again (…) and voting” in favor of the agreement.