Greek Deputy Min of Development Meets with Amazon Executives

ATHENS – Deputy Minister of Development and Investments Christos Dimas met with Amazon.com executives in Athens on Thursday, to discuss the company’s potential involvement in the technology park ‘City of Innovation’ in Athens.

In a post on Twitter, Dimas said that “after an initial contact in the US a few months ago, today I had a second very good meeting with Amazon. We discussed innovation research and Amazon’s possible partnership or participation in ‘City of Innovation’ which we have announced.”

The park is expected to host research centers, startup companies, as well as research and development departments of enterprises and large industries, in order to enhance synergies within the domestic research and innovation ecosystem.

In view of this, there is a plan to convert a property of 1.78 ha (17,893 sqm) on Piraeus Street, in Neo Faliro, the former Chropi factory.