Tsipras Questions Gov’t’s Ability to Handle Foreign Policy, During Debate in Greek Parliament

The greatest cause of anxiety of Greek people relates to the government’s foreign policy, main opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday, in a plenary session prior to the vote ratifying the updated Greece-US mutual defense cooperation agreement.

“The Greek people’s greatest cause of anxiety is your foreign policy,” Tsipras said, as other indicators such as the economy’s “are not good”, and the government is “aggressively implementing a policy that benefits the upper economic classes and presses even further the ones below.” Migration is also at an impasse, the former premier said, adding that “you create more problems than you solve.”

Tsipras also questioned whether the government would be able to handle a crisis in national issues or any move by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.